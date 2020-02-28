'Radhakrishn' Written Update | Feb 27: Satyabhama Reaches Dwarka

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 27, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

Radhakrishn written update for February 27, 2020

Radha and Krishna get ready for their trip to Siddhashram and inform him about Rukmini's late arrival. She further gains confirmation if only she can help Krishna when a challenging situation arises. Krishna affirmatively says it's only Radha who can help.

Meanwhile, Satrajit's brother questions what he was praying for. He says how Dwarka people and Akroor have an eye on the mani. His brother then assures him of the protection of his mani.

Satyabhama also agrees to keep the mani with her uncle until she arrives from Dwarka and that uncle can gift it back when she and Krishna get married. Satrajit expresses his concern for daughter by asking if she has arranged for the trip. She says she would be leaving for Dwarka without any carts and guards.

Coming to Dwarka, Rukmini joins Radha and Krishna's company. Krishna asks Balram to stay alert until he returns back. This concerns Balram and Revathi asks the reason. Balram says he is wondering about the reason as to why Krishna asked him to stay alert.

Meanwhile, Guard informs the arrival of some gorgeous woman and the citizens are also amazed. Satyabhama goes to Balram and she too praises her beauty. Balram also expresses how unbelievable it was when his father described her beauty.

Satyabhama expresses her desire to meet Krishna. Balram explains Krishna's absence but Satyabhama says she wants to meet him now and asks to make the arrangements, which Krishna does. Revathi gets jealous watching Balram giving attention to her, which he explains saying that she is really beautiful.

Coming to the ashram, Rukmini and Krishna call for Mahadev. Krishna talks to Mahadev and explains how the story that initiated in Treta Yug is continued in Dwapur Yug. Mahadev explains the story linked to it. Meanwhile, Satyabhama arrives and Radha appreciates her beauty. Rukmini gets jealous and decides to avoid her interactions with Krishna.

