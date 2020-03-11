Radhakrishn Written Update For March 10: Krishna Marries Satyabhama

Radhakrishn is a mythological television series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 10, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's recent episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

Radhakrishn written update for March 10 episode

The episode begins with everyone getting ready for the marriage function of Lord Krishna and Satyabhama. Narad is on his way to attend the marriage ceremony. Balram brings Narad to Krishna and Krishna is happy and welcomes him for coming to Dwarka.

Narad says how big a follower he is of Krishna. Krishna asks him about his wedding gift and Narad is left with no answer to his question. He further asks him to order what he wants. Krishna asks him to get the most gorgeous flower for his wife.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For March 5: Mahadev Visits Krishna

Narad promises him to be back after he fetches the flower from the wife of Devraj Indra. Balram explains to him the difficulty level of the tasks as he has to get it from Indrani. She does not allow anybody to even touch the flower and that Indra will not be able to help Narad get the flower.

Krishna explains how the flower is going to unfold new learning for the entire world. Narad meets Satyabhama and tells her that he is going to fetch her one of the most beautiful flowers as a gift ordered by Krishna. Satyabhama gets happy on listening to this and she thinks that just because he loves her, Krishna has commanded to bring one of the most precious gifts.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 4: Radha's Challenge To Krishna

Everybody gets ready for the marriage ceremony and Krishna along with Satyabhama come near the dias to initiate the rituals. Satyabhama's father gets emotional on watching his daughter perform the wedding rituals. The two soon complete the wedding rituals.

Balram assures his wife that he is not going to bring any other person in his life as a wife. She praises him for being a good husband who fulfills all the responsibilities.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 02: Krishna To Fulfill A Promise

On the other hand, Narad asks for the flower from Indrani but she does not agree. She further says as the flower has been asked for a newly married couple she understands the mentality of a newly married couple. She agrees and hands over the flower to Narad to give it to Krishna.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For March 3: Krishna Decides To Earn The Gem

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.