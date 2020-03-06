Radhakrishn Written Update For March 5: Mahadev Visits Krishna

Radhakrishn is a mythological television series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 05, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's recent episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

Radhakrishn written update for March 05, 2020 episode

Radha requests Balram to send back Chandravali. Balram and Radha have a conversation wherein Balram is explaining his side of being Chandravali's sister and Radha further warns him she would never talk to him if he does not send her back. Radha leaves angrily as Balram does not support her,

Ayan interferes and talks about how Chandravali and Krishna have bonded together and their separation is difficult. This infuriates Radha. Krishna starts thinking she should not be jealous, else she will have to face the consequences of jealousy.

Mahadev tells Gowri whatever Krishna is doing in order to free Radha of jealousy is commendable. Gowri questions Krishna's act of love towards Radha and asks the things he has done for her and angrily she asks him to leave and learn about love. Krishna asks if he has to do these things and Gowri replies affirmatively.

Radha again gets jealous watching Krishna and Chandravali have a conversation. They have a conversation regarding where the Shivaling will be prepared and the process of preparation. This further infuriates Radha.

Krishna along with Chandravali, Balram, and other companions head towards the river and there they meet Mahadev and asks him the reason for being there. He says Shivratri is around the corner and he wants to see Radha prepare the Shivaling. Krishna explains his reason for being late to Kailash in the future.

Mahadev says he will help Krishna get rid of Radha's jealousy. Mahadev disguises himself as a common man. Vrishbhan talks about the difficulty level of judging the winner. Krishna along with Mahadev enter and Nand questions their identity. Krishna replies saying it is his friend Batuk.

Yashoda also questions the place he came from and he replies saying Kailash. Yashoda talks about Shivratri. Balram then sees Batuk and calls him Mahadev after which Krishna gets nervous.

Krishna gives a moral lesson that anger makes one talk more than needed; greed makes a person forget about forgiveness; revenge makes one evil; jealousy turns a person to go overboard. On the other hand, happiness makes one enjoy life, it is up to an individual to choose what life they want.

