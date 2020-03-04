'Radhakrishn' Written Update For March 3: Krishna Decides To Earn The Gem

Radhakrishn is a mythological television series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 03, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's recent episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

Radhakrishn written update for March 03, 2020

The episode begins with the soldiers informing Krishna about Jarasandh's intentions to capture the city. If they get successful in their mission then there is no way to get out. Krishna asks them to not worry and he will tell what actions need to be taken. On the other hand, Rukmini welcomes Balram and Radha.

Rukmini gets concerned for Krishna's absence and Balram tells he will come back after gaining the mani. Balram has a conversation regarding all they need to do to take care of the city.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 02: Krishna To Fulfill A Promise

Radha understands Balram's intentions of caring for the city and not making people worried about Krishna. Satyabhama arrives and asks about the mani. Rukmini blames her for Krishna's condition. Satyabhama explains to her how Rukmini cannot put allegations on her for Krishna's condition.

Radha calls Balram to hold an important discussion with him. Krishna understands how tense the situation is getting. He calls for Jarasand and asks him to appear as he has come there for a noble cause. Jarasand tells him how hard it is going to be to get the gem and challenges him to fight for the gem.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update | Feb 27: Satyabhama Reaches Dwarka

Krishna explains to him that he has not come with the intention of fighting, for that only leads to destruction. He said that when one believes in love and peace, they need not take an army with them. He further agrees to fight and Jarasand calls him inside. Krishna enters the cave.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For Feb 26: Will Krishna Marry Satyabhama?

Radha, on the other hand, tries to understand Krishna's situation from Balram. He replies saying that he cannot narrate the whole situation but she can know that he is doing some good work. Satyabhama blames Krishna for her uncle's death. Krishna begins to fight with Jarasand, after which the episode ends.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update Feb 25: Satyabhama Surprises Satrajit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.