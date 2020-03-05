'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 4: Radha's Challenge To Krishna

Radhakrishn is a mythological television series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 04, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's recent episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

Radhakrishn written update for March 04, 2020

Radha feeds butter to Krishna and he wakes up. Everyone gets happy watching Krishna healthy. Yashoda also enquires about Krishna's health. He hugs Nand, Balram, and Vrishban who feel grateful towards Narayan for Krishna's health. Krishna and Radha have a conversation regarding how everyone is happy and he coughs. Radha asks if he needs water, to which he laughs and says he needs butter.

Chandravali also enquires about his health and further says he informed Radha how to cure. Krishna says all the credit should be given to her. Radha gets jealous of her. Krishan mentions how he has to work on freeing Radha from jealousy.

Akroor informs about Krishna's health to Kans. He fumes and thrusts his magical weapon in the ground. Devaki mocks him that the weapon will not help him avoid his end. Kans further warns Devki. Krishna warns and stops Kans and he cannot dare to kill his mother. Devaki then laughs at the situation.

Back home, Yashoda insists Krishna on consuming herbal medicine. Radha gets jealous of Chandravali calling Yashoda as a mother. Vrishban announces Shivratri's arrival and Radha will create shivling. Yashoda says Krishna will prepare it this time and he declines. Radha thinks Chandravali will realise Krishna's love. Krishna says as per Kirtida's wish, Chandravali will help in the making of shivling.

In Kailash, Mahadev and Gowri talk about the jealous nature that Radha is possessing right now. Radha asks Chandravali to leave and she says she will stay until Holi. They have a talk regarding how Radha is jealous. Krishna then gives a moral lesson narrating the story of a blind person and how people laughed at him. The person says he is blind but not ill-fated as Mahadev is taking care of him; in the same manner, one should not lose hope and have a positive mindset.

