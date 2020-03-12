'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 11: Satyabhama's Strange Demand To Krishna

Radhakrishn is a mythological television series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 11, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's recent episode where a lot of interesting events took place. Read on to know more details:

The episode begins with Narad bringing the flowers to Krishna and Balram finds this to be exciting as Indrani never permitted anyone to touch the tree. Narad says the flower was for Narayan and no one can deny his request and he requests Krishna to let him gift the flowers to Satyabhama by himself.

However, Krishna tells him to hand the flower to the individual who has carried out all the responsibilities and duties in this marriage ceremony with complete dedication. Satyabhama and Rukmini come to meet Krishna and he hands the flower to Rukmini for her responsibilities.

This affects Satyabhama and she feels ignored by Krishna. She thinks she is the eligible person for the gift but she thinks he loves Rukmini more. The people of Dwarka come to meet Radha and Rukmini and appreciate the beautiful fragrance that is surrounding the entire state.

Radha explains the gift given by Krishna to Rukmini for her selfless devotion to the city and the king. Satyabhama gets even more affected on watching all of this. She decides to talk to Krishna while Krishna is also waiting for the same. Krishna talks to Balramabout Narkasur's arrival in their lives.

Krishna explains to him all the strategies of Narkasur and this panics Balram. Narkasur awakens from his deep sleep and now is all set with the intention to attack the Patal and Swarg Lok. Satyabhama arrives and demands an entire tree of Parijat flowers to prove his love towards her and not only Rukmini.

Krishna agrees to the same and he says after bringing the tree she needs to believe that he loves her as well. Satyabhama feels emotional upon listening to this. Krishna says he will definitely bring the tree as preserving the dignity of every woman is his responsibility.

