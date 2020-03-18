Radhakrishn Written Update For March 17, 2020: Krishna Kills Moor

Radhakrishn revolves around the life of Radha and Krishna, who are considered to be one of the divine couples, according to Hindu mythology. The popular TV show stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in prominent roles. Read on to know Radhakrishn written update for March 17, 2020:

Krishna fixes the Parijat tree where Satyabhama wanted. Satyabhama says the planting of the tree proved Krishna's immense love for her. Rukmini expresses her happiness for the same and Radha asks Krishna why he is playing with Satyabhama. Krishna says he likes every person he is living within that moment.

Radha asks about Moor and his harmful acts. Krishna mentions all the wrong deeds by him and says he will be killed once commits a big sin. Moor, on the other, attacks the Devlog and kidnaps the women. Devraj Indra and other gods start finding an escape route by hiding themselves. Balram informs Krishna about the situation and Krishna says it is time to kill him.

Krishna gets all geared up for the fight. Ugrasen asks to take an army with him. Krishna says he is fine by himself. Balram assures Krishna's ability to kill Moor. Ugrasen blesses Krishna to win the battle.

Narasur, on the other end, finding so many women in Patal Lok, feels great and says that he would use the women as servants. Moor agrees to this. Krishna enters and mentions Moor's increasing sins and it time to end him. Moor questions who is talking. Krishna says he has arrived to kill him.

Moor tries to burn him. Krishna multiplies himself and their fight continues. Moor burns the multiple versions of Krishna and seeks Brahmadev to burn whoever he sees first. He gets shocked when he comes to know that it is him.

Krishna holds his neck and says as per his wish, he will burn himself. Moor burns down to ashes shouting that he is being tricked. Balram, after watching it, says that Krishna should be called a Murari as he killed Moor.

