Radhakrishn Written Update For March 12: Krishna Asks To Bring Parijat Tree From Heaven

Radhakrishn revolves around the life of Radha and Krishna, who are considered to be one of the divine couples, according to Hindu mythology. The popular TV series that airs on StarPlus, features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in prominent roles. Here is the written update on the TV series' recent episode.

The episode begins with Balram coming to meet Narada as ordered by Krishna. Narkasur destroyed heaven and assassinated almost all Devgan and robbed the Swagelok to gain wealth. Devgan's ask for assistance from Lord Narayana.

Radha says she believes Krishna will manage everything and that she is worried. Balram informs Krishna about the destruction made by Narkasur. Krishna asks Narada to bring the Parijat tree from Indrani and Devraj Indra as demanded by his wife Satyabhama. Narada keeps the same proposal in front of Indrani but she declines to give the tree.

Narada tries to convince Indrani to give the tree. Narada says Lord Narayana can protect the Parijat tree and Indrani's favourite thing will be well protected. Indrani still does not agree and she does not allow Devraj to even give the tree.

Narada accepts the refusal and thinks that it will later be taken over by Lord Narayana. Narkasur and his helper bring in beautiful girls to their caves with the intention of entertaining him. Meanwhile, Ayan tries to provoke everyone against Radha as she is away from her place and staying in Dwarka where she is getting full security and protection.

The army of Narkasur attack Barsana and is kidnapping the ladies. Krishna is getting aware of the tense situation and watches all of the things happening. He gets tensed and worried about the whole scenario. Ayan with full force tries to stop the army from attacking but he is not successful in achieving that.

