Radhakrishn Written Update For March 19: Krishna To Kill Narkasura?

Radhakrishn written update for March 19, 2020

In the previous episode, after the assassination, Moor Krishna warns Narkasur for performing wrong deeds. The last episode ends with Narkasur defaming women and on the other hand Satyabhama preparing for the pooja. This episode begins with Satyabhama stealing the flowers brought by Radha and Rukmini and she offers it to Krishna as they want to initiate the pooja. Krishna agrees under one condition. He will see in whose garden the Parijat flowers have fallen and then will sit with that person.

Satyabhama agrees to Rukmini sitting for the pooja and she and Rukmini have a conversation regarding how much love Krishna has for Satyabhama. On the other end, Narkasur is destroying the places and putting the women into trouble. The Devlog is also worried about themselves and the women that Narkasur has taken from Devlog.

Krishna arrives and informs them to not be worried and that it is time to end Narkasur for all his wrongdoings in spite of the warnings given. He informs that there is one power than no one can destroy and is more powerful and that it can easily kill him. He introduces his vehicle - an Eagle.

Krishna rides on the eagle and heads to Narkasur. Narkasur challenges him that that he cannot destroy him. He tries to aim thousands of arrows towards Krishna but does not succeed. He tries to challenge Krishna mentioning about his various powers that can easily kill him. But they all fail.

Krishna finally brings out his supernatural power, the chakra and aims it towards Narkasur and kills him. Krishna heads to the women and rescues them. He promises to make justice by taking all the women to Dwarka. Krishna gives a lesson that everyone wants to be close to people who talk sweetly and stay away from people who don't give good vibes and relates it to medicines being bitter. In the same manner, some friends talks may hurt but their intentions can be good too.

