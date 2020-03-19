The Debate
'Radhakrishn' Written Update | March 18: Krishna Warns Narkasur

Television News

Radhakrishn written update for March 18: Read on to know more details about all the recent happenings on the show and about your favourite characters.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
radhakrishn written update

Radhakrishn revolves around the life of Radha and Krishna, who are considered to be one of the divine couples, according to Hindu mythology. The popular TV show stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in prominent roles. Read on to know Radhakrishn written update for March 18, 2020:

Radhakrishn written update for March 18, 2020

The episode begins with Krishna announcing Moor's death and warns Narkasur to rectify all his wrong deeds and revive himself else he will have to come and punish him. He challenged Narkasur to fight and Narkasur comes to the field but there are no fighters with him to fight, while Krishna rescues Kutila. Krishna returns to Dwarka and the citizens welcome him happily.

Balram comes and announces that Krishna will be called Murari and Rukmini agrees to the same. Ayan inquires about his sister, Kutila and she walks down from the cart as everyone gets happy watching her safe. Ayan then goes on to hug her. Krishna talks about the warning he has given to Narkasur. Satyabhama gets jealous of Krishna for not paying attention to her exclusively.

Satyabhama proposes her wish for organising a pooja with the help of Parijat flowers. Balram suggests Krishna to sit in the pooja with Rukmini but Satyabhama does not like his suggestion. Krishna agrees and tells his brother he will have to wait and see who sits for the pooja.

Narkasur decides to defame the women he had got from Devlog, marry them and leave so that the would feel embarrassed to show their faces in front of the society. Satyabhama arranges for the pooja of Lord Shiva taking the help of the Parijat flowers from her garden. Everybody appreciates the decorations made by Satyabhama, including Krishna, and she feels happy for all the praises. Balram, on the other hand, thinks about what Krishna is planning next.

