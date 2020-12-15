Raghav Juyal Shares Swami Vivekananda Quotes That Helped Him To Know Real 'tolerance'

Dancer, choreographer, and actor Raghav Juyal is known for his exceptional dancing skills as well as for his innate sense of humour. The dancer can often be seen on social media sharing hilarious posts of himself apart from updating his fans and followers about his personal and professional life. A while ago, Raghav took to Instagram to share Swami Vivekananda quotes that helped him to know the real 'tolerance'. He elaborated on his philosophy by sharing a series of posts on quotes by Swami Vivekananda. Read on.

Raghav's Instagram shows an elaborate post on Swami Vivekananda's teachings

Raghav Juyal elaborated on his philosophy stating that one should try to become a contributor instead of being a devotee. He also thanked his parents for teaching him the real essence of tolerance that helped him to accept the truth of other religions. He thanked his parents for enabling him with the understanding that helped him to have an independent thinking mind, that has the understanding to accepts all religions.

He wrote "Bhakt nahi bhagidar bano, If today someone says these things, that person is either anti-national or libtard. @alkajuyal68 @juyal_deepak. Thank u maa papa for teaching me the real essence of tolerance. मुझे आज भी याद है जब माँ मेरे लिए स्वामी जी के posters लायी थीं जिस में उनकी कही बातें लिखी थी । काफ़ी सालो तक वह posters मेरे कमरे का और उन की बातें अब तक मेरी स्वतंत्र सोच का हिस्सा हैं। धन्यवाद माँ और पिताजी अपने मुझे दूसरे धर्मों का सत्य स्वीकार करने की सूझ बूझ और समझ से नवासा"

A while ago, Raghav took to Instagram to share a health update of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza, who recently suffered a heart attack. He stated that "Remo sir is fine now and is recovering." The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show Dance India Dance, Remo D'Souza, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on last Friday. Remo D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood. A while ago, Remo's wife Lizelle took to Instagram to share a health update of Remo as he could be seen much better now.

Earlier, sharing his own health updates. actor-dancer Raghav Juyal underwent a knee surgery a few days ago as well. Raghav took to his Instagram to update his fans about his operation and health in a funny video. Raghav Juyal had ACL knee surgery. An ACL injury is an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, the tissue that runs from your thighbone to your shinbone at your knee.

