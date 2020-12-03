Raghav Juyal Undergoes Knee Surgery, Shares Hilarious Video From Hospital Bed

Actor-Dancer Raghav Juyal recently underwent knee surgery. Raghav took to his Instagram to update his fans about his operation and health in a funny video. Dancers and actors usually face ligament tears due to heavy workout or tough stunts. Raghav Juyal's knee surgery was also an ACL injury. See his Instagram post here.

READ MORE: Raghav Juyal Finds Actors Sporting Masks On TV Funny; See Pics

See Raghav Juyal's news update from his hospital bed

Raghav, who is popularly referred to as the king of slow motion and is very famous for his signature slo-mo walk recently took to his Instagram and posted about getting an ACL knee operation done. Raghav was seen on a hospital bed in this video and told his fans that his surgery is now completed and the operation was successful. He wore a mask and his glasses while on the bed. Raghav mentioned about his Knee surgery in his caption and thanked Sported Med Mumbai. An ACL injury is an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, the tissue that runs from your thighbone to your shinbone at your knee. It is a common sports injury and is curable by physiotherapy and surgeries. See the post here.

READ MORE: 'Vegas Vacation' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 1997 Comedy

After Raghav posted the video, a lot of celebrities took to the comments section to wish him more strength and get well soon wishes. Raghav was recently seen in the Sukriti and Akriti Kakar's music video, both the sisters commented on this post to send their blessings. Stars like Gauhar Khan, Elli AvrRam, Terrence Lewis, and Himanshu Malhotra also commented. See the comments here.

READ MORE: 'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Engaged To His Longtime Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

Raghav also posted another video from the hospital, where he spoke about how he has been with anaesthesia since the morning and said she is very nice, pretending as if anaesthesia is a girl. Raghav also showed his fans the bhelpuri plate that he ordered his driver to get for him. This funny video got a lot of laughs. Raghav also took to his caption to mention that anaesthesia belongs to him and just him by using a very Bollywood dialogue, he wrote, "Guys anaesthesia sirf meri hai , sirf meri". See Raghav's video here.

READ MORE: Has Lily Collins Also Been Mispronouncing 'Emily In Paris' All This Time?

Raghav Juyal's career

Raghav started his career on a dance show with a stage name called Crockroaxz. He used this name because he thought it describes his dance style the best. Raghav was instantly a fan favourite because of his dance style as well as his sense of humour. After being a part of many seasons of D.I.D on Zee he went on to host a dance show for Remo D'Souza. Raghav also played titular roles in a number of films like ABCD, Street Dancer 3D, Nawabzaade among others.

READ MORE: Has Lily Collins Also Been Mispronouncing 'Emily In Paris' All This Time?

IMAGE CREDITS: @raghavjuyal IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.