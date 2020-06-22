Raghav Juyal Has A Sci-Fi Experience As He Texts Himself From A 'parallel World'; See Post

Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal is staying in touch with his fans on social media. Raghav Juyal constantly posts about his everyday life on his social media page. However, his latest post had an interesting and unexpected twist. In the post, Raghav Juyal revealed that he was getting messages from a verified account with the same name as him. This truly confused the dancer, and he wondered if he was getting messages from an alternate version of himself.

Above is dancer Raghav Juyal's latest post on Instagram. In the caption for the post, Raghav Juyal revealed that something crazy was happening to him. The dancer then added that he was sending messages to himself from "some parallel world". In the post, Raghav Juyal shared photos of his conversation with a verified account that had the same name as his own account.

The conversation started with the mysterious 'alternate' Raghav Juyal messaging the real Raghav. The real Raghav Juyal then replied with complete confusion. Raghav Juyal then asked the other Raghav if he was messaging himself, as both the accounts had the exact same name.

Fans were amused by this unique post and wondered if the 'alternate' Raghav was a hacker. Some fans thought that the dancer was just messaging himself as a 'side-effect' of the lockdown. Here are some fans who were entertained by Raghav Juyal's "parallel world" conversation.

[Image from Raghav Juyal Instagram]

A few days ago, Raghav Juyal paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces on his social media page. The dancer posted the names of the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed during the Indo-China conflict at Galwan Valley. In the caption, honoured the 20 Indian army officers who were lost during the skirmish.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal last starred in Dance Plus 5, where he featured as the host of the show. Raghav has been the host of Dance Plus since its very first season. He also played a prominent role in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D, which released back in January of this year.

[Promo from Raghav Juyal Instagram]

