'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Engaged To His Longtime Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

Mean Girls is one of the most iconic Hollywood teenage dramas ever. The film came out in 2004 and the movie was such a big hit that the entire cast is still pretty much remembered for their roles in the film. Jonathan Bennett, who played the role of Aaron Samuels in the film, recently got engaged to his boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan's engagement story

Means Girls star Jonathan Bennett played Aaron Samuels, Lindsay Lohan's love interest in 2004. In 2017, Jonathan started dating the Amazing Race contestant-turned-TV host Jaymes Vaughan according to Eonline. Jonathan Bennett's partner, Jaymes proposed to him after 3 years of their relationship in the cutest possible way.

Jonathan Bannett and Jaymes Vaughan were at Bennett's house to get a Christmas card picture clicked and that's when Jaymes popped the question, according to page six. He also spoke about the time when his sister asked for him to come outside and then he saw Jaymes holding a sign that said since they never found a song for themselves he wrote one for him, he instantly knew he was getting proposed.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan both took this news to their Instagram handles. Jonathan posted a series of pictures from the event and wrote, ''I said - yes!'' and also mentioned that he 'cried like a crazy person'. He also told his fans that his partner got him a custom ring made and also composed and sang an original song which he worked on himself.

Jaymes took to his Instagram as well and wrote - ''He said Yes!,'' He also told the fans that there will be a video coming out this week soon and how excited he is about this engagement that he can't even process it fully. See their posts here.

Jonathan Bennett recently made history by playing in Hallmark's first feature film to show a same-sex couple as the leads in their recent Christmas movie, The Christmas House. Jonathan was in Canada for six weeks for the shoot of his film and that's when Jaymes Vaughan wrote the song with the help of one of his producer friends, according to Page six. The two are extremely excited and so are the fans about this cute couple's wedding.

