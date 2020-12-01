Has Lily Collins Also Been Mispronouncing 'Emily In Paris' All This Time?

Lily Collins who starred in the recent Netflix show Emily In Paris revealed that she has been saying her own movie name wrong during an interview on Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. So if you've been saying Emily in Paris in your regular accent you've been doing it wrong too. Read all the details on how to correctly pronounce 'Emily in Paris' here.

How to pronounce Paris in a French accent?

During her interview, Lily Collins mentioned that when they were shooting in the French capital most people said the title in a french accent and it made them realise that the title actually rhymes when you say it in a French accent. lily said that although when she came back to the states and all throughout her promotions she completely forgot about the correct pronunciation and said it normally the whole time. She said that the title was supposed to be pronounced in french so that the words would rhyme. She said that it just seemed like something Emily would do as well, just be like, it's the part of the joke.

After Lily's interview, Netflix took to their Twitter account and tweeted "Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme". So the correct way to say Paris in french is "Pah-ree" and not "Par-iss". Take your time in pronouncing it right, we're sure you'll get there.

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Emily in Paris's cast includes Lily Collins as Emily Cooper the lead in the popular television show. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel and Samuel Arnold as Julien. Pretty much the whole cast has been saying the title wrong, so don't too hard on yourself if you didn't figure it out earlier. If you haven't watched the show and are wondering, where to watch Emily in Paris, the show is available on Netflix and Hulu.

Lily Collins on Netflix

Lilly Collins has worked on several Netflix projects so far. Lilly is a part of many Netflix shows, originals and non-originals. Some of her projects include, To the Bone, Okja and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. She was also seen in Mirror Mirror and Priest. Her show Emily in Paris will also have a season 2 which will also premiere on Netflix soon.

IMAGE CREDITS: @lilycollins IG

