Raghu Ram Shares Glimpse Of Baby Rhytm On His First Birthday; See Pic

Raghu Ram's Instagram handle treated the fans of the television personality with a a picture of him, his wife and his baby, which was posted by the 45-year-old himself on the occasion of Raghu Ram's baby's first birthday. Through the post, he can be seen conveying that the first birthday of Raghu Ram's son is essentially a festival for all the family members. The renowned television producer can also be seen conveying that the day Raghu Ram's son entered into this world will be remembered by him forever. The picture of Raghu Ram's baby along with his family can be found on Raghu Ram's Instagram handle.

The Post:

As one can see in the post above, Raghu Ram's ecstatic firstborn, Rhythm, is accompanied by his father on the right and his mother, Natalie Di Luccio, on the left. All three of them can be seen in a joyous mood as they are going about the celebrations of Rhythm's first birth anniversary. For the occasion, one can see that the Italian-Canadian singer has dressed up in a simple yet elegant maroon top which is contrasted by her green hai, while Raghu, on the other hand, has dressed up in a black T-shirt with an intricately designed white print on it.

Rhythm was born to Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio on January 6th last year. Natalie Di Lucco has been Raghu Ram's wife since December 12, 2018, months after the creator of Roadies parted ways with his wife of 12 years. Raghu's former spouse was Aarya actor Sugandha Garg. As per many reports that were making rounds back then, the separation was an amicable one and to this day, they are on talking terms.

Soon after the news about Rhythm being born to the young couple reached Sugandha, she took to Instagram in order to congratulate the young parents. She accompanied her message with a picture of his former spouse and his newborn, who, at the time of her posting, was less than two weeks old. The image and the caption that it was accompanied by can be found below.

