Raghu Ram, Wife Natalie, And 5-month-old Rhythm Travel Back To Canada; See Pics

Reality star Raghu Ram recently moved to Canada along with his wife, Natalie Di Luccio, and their son, Rhythm. The family took this decision to move to Natalie’s hometown in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have safely reached Toronto and have been practising self-quarantine at home, as per the guidelines laid down by the government and medical authorities.

Actor Raghu Ram’s wife, Natalie Di Luccio, had recently taken to Instagram to tell her followers about their journey back home. Raghu Ram, along with his wife and 5-month-old son, recently made the decision to move to Toronto and also kept his followers updated through the journey. Through the various pictures posted by Natalie di Luccio, she has narrated how her journey and quarantine experience has been going.

She recently posted a picture from her home in Toronto on the occasion of Canada Day. She wrote about how the family is celebrating Rhythm’s first Canada Day. She informed her followers that even though they are in quarantine, they are doing it in style. Baby Rhythm can also be spotted wearing an ‘I Love Canada’ T-shirt, in the family picture posted. Have a look at the picture on Natalie Di Luccio’s Instagram here.

Previously, Natalie Di Luccio had posted a picture on her birthday, which she had spent on a flight journey to Canada. In the picture posted, she could be seen posing with a mask on while baby Rhythm was seen sitting on her lap. She thanked all her followers for the wishes in the caption for the post. She also expressed her excitement upon reaching her home country. Have a look at the adorable picture from Natalie Di Luccio’s Instagram here.

In the picture that followed, she spoke about being in quarantine and not being able to meet her family members. She also spoke about how difficult the journey has been and how they have finally reached home. She posted a picture with her mother who had come to visit the family along with their dog, Niko. They can also be seen following social distancing measures in the picture that was put up. Have a look at the picture on Natalie Di Luccio’s Instagram here.

