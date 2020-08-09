Samir Sharma's Demise: Raghu Ram Pens Emotional Note, Says 'I Will Always Remember You'

The sudden demise of television actor Samir Sharma has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. Scores of his friends and colleagues from the industry are mourning the loss of the great actor who was found dead at his residence in Malad. The 44-year-old was reportedly found hanging by a night duty watchman, who later alerted the entire society. Television host, producer, and actor Raghu Ram penned a heartfelt note for his ‘troubled friend’ on Twitter along with a beautiful throwback picture.

Raghu Ram pens heartfelt note for Samir Sharma

While paying tribute to Samir, Raghu Ram wrote that Sameer always stood by him during his lows and wished that he could have reciprocated in the same manner. Raghu Ram also wrote that he will always remember Samir with love and that regret that he could not be with him in his difficult times. At last, he mentioned that he hopes that Samir’s pain finally comes to an end. In the beautiful throwback monochrome picture, the two stars can be seen posing for a perfect selfie together.

Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend.

Thank you for being there for me when I needed it ... I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end. pic.twitter.com/thAcOIde5U — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) August 8, 2020

Samir Sharma’s death

Actor Samir Sharma allegedly died by suicide. He hung himself from his kitchen ceiling at his Malad residence. However, no suicide note has been recovered by the police. Samir was reportedly spotted by his watchman during a night stroll, who found his body and immediately alerted the society members. According to Malad Police Department, Samir Sharma had rented the flat weeks before the lockdown in February 2020. According to police reports, Sharma had apparently committed suicide two days ago. In a statement to PTI, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said, "We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be a suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy"

Samir Sharma's shows and movies

Sameer Sharma worked in Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor has also been a part of daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Samir Sharma made his TV debut with his appearance in the show, Dil Kya Chahta Hai. He has been a part of Bollywood movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ittefaq, Tamasha.

