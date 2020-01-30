'Ragnarok Season 1' Release Time And Date In India For Netflix Users

Ragnarok is an upcoming Norwegian Netflix series. The series is made on a very different concept. Ragnarok is a coming of age drama that is set in a small Norwegian town called Edda. It is not any typical coming of age drama as not all of the residents of this remote corner of the Norse world are who they claim to be.

The town of Edda starts to feel the extreme effects of climate change and global warming. The town starts to feel the effects in weather like warmer winters, melting ice-caps, and violent storms. A group of teenagers who are very concerned about climate change think that these are the signs of a second end of the world. Probably a second Ragnarok. If so, is there someone in town who can do something about it? This is the question which will be answered in Ragnarok Season 1. From the looks of the trailer, the series promises to be grittier than it sounds.

Ragnarok season 1 will be released on Netflix worldwide on February 31, 2020. The show will be available at 1.30 pm in India. The show will be available to stream and download offline for Netflix subscribers.

The series is created by award-winning writer Adam Price. It will feature six episodes. Adam Price is part of SAM Productions, a Danish company founded in 2014 by the creator of the popular Norse thriller The Killing. Price will be joined in the executive producer chair by Simen Alsvik, Meta Louise Foldager Sorenson and Stine Meldgaard Madsen.

The show will feature a pool of young Norwegian talent. The show stars David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Forstad Eggesbo, Herman Tommeraas and Emma Bones in pivotal roles. The audience is curious to see the blend of teen angst with some of the fantastic stories and characters from Norse mythology. What is more interesting is that it will also have the angle of climate change.

