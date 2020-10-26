When Rahul Vaidya Was Slammed By Sonu Nigam And Anu Malik For His Singing Performance

Singer Rahul Vaidya started his musical journey by participating in a singing reality show named Indian Idol in the year 2004. Since then, he has gone on to make a huge name for himself in the Indian music industry. However, he was once scolded by judges Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik in the show. The singer was slammed by them and a video of that old episode is currently making the rounds on the internet. Here's everything you need to know about it.

When Rahul Vaidya was scolded by Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik

In the video, one can see a teenaged Rahul Vaidya singing the popular Bollywood track Pretty Woman. The song was from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho. However, he leaves judges disappointed. Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam, and Anu Malik, who are seen as the judges, criticise him for putting up a poor show. Take a look at the video below:

Sonu Nigam says that with every performance he is going from 'bad to worse'. He mentioned that he would be among the top three finalists. But then his performances have only gone down. Anu Malik, who was sitting next to Sonu, immediately added that the arrogance and over-confidence on his (Rahul Vaidya's) face and in his eyes have started to reflect in his voice. The judges then lash out at him for thinking that there is no one better than him. However, Rahul Vaidya then apologises to them after their comments.

More about Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya was born in Mumbai, on September 23, 1987. The singer completed his graduation from Mithibai College. He trained in music from guru Himanshu Manocha. Rahul has taken part in various child talent competitions before his Indian Idol stint. Soon after eight months of Indian Idol, he released his debut album named Tera Intezar. The music for this was composed by Sajid Wajid.

Besides this, Rahul has given playback for a number of Bollywood movies including Krazzy 4, Jigyaasa, and Hot Money. Moreover, he has also won the reality singing show on Star Plus named Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar. He has also sung an unplugged version of the song Be Intehaan from the film Race 2, which garnered massive attention.

