Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmer Spotted On A Celebratory Dinner Date In Mumbai; See Pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted together leaving a restaurant after a celebratory dinner date. The couple walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles as they were snapped by the paparazzi outside the restaurant. The couple was celebrating Rahul Vaidya's journey in a recently concluded reality show and him becoming the show's first runner-up.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had been dating since last year when Rahul proposed to her on the recently concluded reality show. Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend accepted his proposal by visiting him on the show's set. As soon as Rahul was done with the show, the couple went to celebrate his First runner-up title with a dinner date at Hakkasan restaurant in Mumbai.

Rahul Vaidya reunited with Disha Parmar

After spending several weeks away from his family and friends, Rahul could finally meet up with his loved ones and his soon-to-be-wife Disha Parmar. Rahul Vaidhya uploaded on Instagram a video of him re-enacting a trending meme 'Pawry Ho Rahi Hai' with his friends and family. The singer can be seen celebrating his return from the reality TV show with his girlfriend and family. Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend can be seen dancing in the video with their friends and family.

Fans' in awe of the couple

Disha Parmer uploaded a picture of her with Rahul Vaiya to celebrate his return from the reality show. Captioning the picture writing 'My trophy is home', Disha and Rahul looked content being united with each other. Rahul also took to Instagram to uploaded the same pictures with a different caption, writing 'Back to my direction' referring to his girlfriend's name, Disha. Fans could not get enough of the couple as comments like 'cute' and 'Dishul' referring to their ship name, started filling up the comment section. A fan commented that they are made for each other.

Pic Credit: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmer Instagram.

