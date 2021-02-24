Rahul Vaidya Gets Papped Outside Siddhivinayak Temple, Obliges Fans With Selfies

Reality show fame Rahul Vaidya got papped outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Feb 23, Tuesday. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Rahul's selfie sessions with his fans, following his visit to the temple. Rahul Vaidya's fans were seen congratulating the star for his stunning performance in the reality show. Watch Rahul Vaidya greeting his fans on the streets of Mumbai:

Rahul Vaidya at Siddhivinayak Temple

Also Read | Disha Parmar beams with joy as she poses with Rahul Vaidya, calls him 'trophy'

In this Instagram post, Rahul Vaidya stunned in a denim shirt and paired the shirt ensemble with denim pants. The singer also sported a holy scarf around his neck. Rahul Vaidya also went for a pair of white sneakers and a black mask. One of the fans also said that Rahul has won people's hearts to which the latter funnily replied saying that he should have also won the show. He further added that trophies would come and go but winning fans' hearts is the best.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Rahul Vaidya also shared that Disha Parmar is not well and so she couldn't join him at the temple. He also clicked pictures with Mumbai Police. Fans seemed excited to see Rahul being friendly with them and couldn't stop gushing for the latter. Vaidya had visited the temple with some of his close friends. Paparazzi also clicked a few shots of the former with his boy gang, present at the temple.

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya joins the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme fest along with family members: Watch

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over Rahul Vaidya's photos and video. One of the users commented, "Your smile so precious Rahul bro", while another added, "Such a humble mannnn". Another fan wrote in the comment section, "You are ðŸ’¯ right king of hearts". One of the fans' comment read as "Here comes our ROCKSTAR RKV". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Rahul Vaidya's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya sings in front of late Sridevi & a young Janhvi Kapoor in this unseen video

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya's rumored beau Disha Parmar shares her thoughts on coughing in public

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.