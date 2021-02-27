Rahul Vaidya's Weekly Roundup: Dinner Date With Disha Parmar, Live Session With Aly Goni

Rahul Vaidya is an Indian singer and music composer who is known for participating in reality television shows. He has recently come out of one of the reality shows after winning the hearts of a lot of fans. Ever since his recent stint at a reality show ended, he has been busy interacting with his fans and treating them with posts on social media on a regular basis. From 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video to his date with Disha Parmar, here’s all where Rahul was seen in the last week of February.

Rahul Vaidya hops on to the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend

Sometime back, Rahul Vaidya participated in a reality television show for which he had to stay away from his family. As soon as the show ended, Rahul was finally reunited with his family and celebrated the same by making his version of the famous ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme. The video began with Rahul introducing himself and then his house. Later, the camera moved towards his family members who gathered to meet the singer. The entire family screams 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.’ Take look at the video below.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s mushy pictures

Rahul posted a set of pictures with Disha on his Instagram account. In the post, both posed together at a party at Rahul's residence on February 22. Rahul was seen in an all-red athleisure outfit whereas Disha was seen in a white polka dot dress. In the mushy post, they can be seen hugging each other and in another picture, Rahul planted a kiss on Disha’s cheek. He captioned his post by writing, “Back to my Direction (Meri Disha) #cutie.” Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's photos below.

Rahul Vaidya at Siddhivinayak Temple

Rahul Vaidya was recently papped outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on February 23, Tuesday. The paparazzi took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Rahul's selfie sessions with his fans, following his visit to the temple. Rahul’s fans were seen congratulating him for his stunning performance in the reality show. He was seen in a denim shirt and paired the shirt ensemble with denim pants. He also added a holy scarf around his neck, opted for a pair of white sneakers and a black mask. He visited the temple with some of his close friends and stated that Disha Parmar couldn’t join him as she was unwell.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s dinner date

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were recently spotted together leaving a restaurant after a dinner date. They walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles as they were snapped by the paparazzi outside the restaurant. They celebrated Rahul’s journey in a recently concluded reality show and him becoming the show's first runner-up.

Rahul Vaidya’s post for Aly Goni

Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday on February 25, 2021. Rahul and Gly met on the sets of the reality show. Rahul took to his Instagram account to drop a wish for Aly. He shared a video on his Instagram depicting their journey in the show.

Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram live with Aly Goni

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni recently went live on Instagram. During the session, the duo was seen having fun and teasing each other. During the live session, Aly asked Rahul to make him a 'Chacha' soon.

Rahul Vaidya’s vacation with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya recently posted a picture announcing his vacation with Disha. In the picture, they were seen seated in front of a chopper. In his caption, Rahul wrote, “Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen @dishaparmar.”

