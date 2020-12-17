Rahul Vaidya's Rumored Beau Disha Parmar Shares Her Thoughts On Coughing In Public

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar have been making headlines ever since he proposed to her on national television. On December 16, Disha made a post on her official Twitter account talking about coughing in the time of pandemic. Take a look at Disha Parmar's tweet as she expresses her thoughts.

Also Read | Disha Parmar Reveals She Answered Rahul Vaidya's Proposal, Fans Advise Against Saying Yes

Disha Parmar wants to cough without judgement

Rahul Vaidya's rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar took to her Twitter to share her concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Disha wrote that nothing is as scary as seeing someone cough in public these days. She raised the question as to what is happening around her as she cannot even cough in public anymore. She added that she wants to cough in public without raising any eyebrows and getting judged. Take a look at Disha Parmar's tweet here:

Nothing is more scary than a little cough out of nowhere in public!

🤣🤣🤣

What is this ya!! I wanna cough freely without any judgments! 😒 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 16, 2020

Also Read | Disha Parmar Responds To Netizens Who Ask Her To Break Up With Rahul Vadiya; Read

Disha's followers on Twitter have replied to her tweet in numbers. Some have mentioned that it is very relatable as they have to control their coughs too. Some fans have called her 'Bhabhi' and 'mere brother ki Dulhan' referring to Rahul and Disha's rumoured relationship. Here are some replies on Disha Parmar's tweets.

so relatable , i had to control my cough and it’s really tough



RAHUL IS BACK https://t.co/c7bcM9jswn — ᴄᴀɪᴀシ (@yildizyeah) December 16, 2020

Disha ! Disha ! Disha ! Mere Brother ki Dulhan 👰 ❤️



RAHUL IS BACK @rahulvaidya23 https://t.co/JCOK3n26qu — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) December 16, 2020

Also Read | From Disha Parmar To Niti Taylor, What Were Your Favourite TV Star Up To Last Week?

A sneak peek into Disha Parmar's Instagram

Disha is often seen sharing her selfies on Instagram. She shared a series of selfies as she was dressed in her red mesh top. She mentioned that she added a lot of red into the pictures. She also shared a video where she flaunts her white floral suit. She added Lucky Ali's O Sanam in the background as she waives her dupatta and flaunts her dress. Take a look at Disha's Instagram posts here:

Disha Parmar on the work front

Disha Parmar's career took a hike when she bagged the lead role in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara as Pankhuri. She and Nakuul Mehta, the lead actor of the show, were appreciated by the audience for their chemistry. Later, she was also featured in various other shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Saraswatichandra, Jamai Raja and many more. She starred in a music video called Yaad Teri with Rahul Vaidya

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's THIS Song Will Make You Want To Root For The Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.