Anita Hassanandani Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene With Hilarious Twist; See Video

Television actor Anita Hassanandani recently shared a video where she was seen recreating the iconic DDLJ scene of catching the train. In this video, Anita Hassanandani is seen running towards the train in slow motion. As the camera angle focuses on Anita, a man’s hand is seen which later revealed is her husband Rohit Reddy. Rohit Reddy is seen giving a hand to Anita while she tries to catch the train.

However, unlike the usual DDLJ scene, Anita Hassanandani gave a twist to the scene. In the second half of the video, she is seen catching Rohit Reddy’s hand but instead, she grabs a packet of chips from his bag and runs away. Anita Hassanandani is seen making a goofy expression after she grabs the packet and says goodbye to Rohit. Anita Hassanandani looks beautiful in a beige pullover and black denim. Rohit Reddy is seen wearing a leather jacket with a t-shirt, denim and a cap.

Anita Hassanandani also shared a beautiful message where she encouraged her fans to continue making videos and good content on whichever social media platform they have access and opportunity to do. This was in response to the recent TikTok ban in India. She wrote, “No need #TikTok! Bas talent hi kaafiii haaiiiii .... kisi bhi platform ko TikTok banadeinge! Here’s a shoutout to all the TikTokers who worked really hard to achieve certain goals. You guys r way to talented to need a certain platform. Any and every platform needddssss you! Looking forward to all ur amazing videos here on insta and hopefully soon on #Reels.” [sic]

Anita Hassanandani is considered amongst the most fashionable actors in the TV Industry. Her social media account is a paradise for many who adore her stunning and chic style statement. Moreover, Anita often posts photos with her husband Rohit Reddy that speak volumes of their love. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor's pics with her fellow friends like Surbhi Jyoti, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma, amongst others, also scream happiness.

Meanwhile, after Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani collaborated with Urvashi Dholakia for a fun video. In it, the two actors speak about the admiration that they have for each other ever since they worked together for the famous television serial, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Have a look at the clip from Urvashi Dholakia’s YouTube channel here.

