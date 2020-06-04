Rajesh Kareer Receives Financial Help From 'Begusarai' Co-star Shivangi Joshi

Actor Rajesh Kareer who is a part of the show Begusarai made headlines when his Facebook video seeking financial help went viral. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Rajesh Kareer shared that his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi helped him by transferring ₹10,000 in his account. He also shared that many others also responded to his plea for financial aid.

Rajesh Kareer said that he is really happy with Shivangi Joshi’s gesture. He mentioned that they were not close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help him in the crisis. He added it means a lot to him. Rajesh Kareer also added that not just Shivangi Joshi but many people have been contacting him and transferring some amount in his account.

Rajesh Kareer's video

The video shared on Facebook features a distressed Rajesh Kareer saying that people might recognise him from his show, Begusarai. The actor said in the video: “If I shy anymore, living would be difficult. I want to confess that my situation is very bad and I am in need of monetary help. My situation is quite critical.” Rajesh further revealed that he has been living with his family in Mumbai for the last 15-16 years.

Adding to the same, the actor also mentioned that he has not had an acting project in some time and the last two or three months have been particularly difficult for him. Choking with emotions, Rajesh Kareer urged those watching the video to pitch in at least Rs 300-400, so that he could raise enough money to return to his hometown in Punjab. In the video, Rajesh said, “I want to make a humble request to you. Please contribute at least Rs 300-400. I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work in the future. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live”.

Actor Manas Shah opens up about his financial crisis

Earlier, Actor Manas Shah from Hamari Bahu Silk has had to sell his car and leave his rented apartment as he was facing a big financial crisis. The actor told a media portal that he has not received payments for his last show Hamari Bahu Silk which is why he is in such a big crisis today. Moreover, the actor talked about how the lockdown has been affecting his life as well as others in the entertainment industry.

Talking about the non-payment of his shows, the actor told a media portal that the filming had started on May 2, 2019, and ended on November 5, 2019. He further told the portal that they all have been paid only for May 2019 which was officially due in September 2019 but they received it in October 2019. He further told the portal that after that, none of them received a single penny. He added that this is the first time that he is facing such a challenging situation. He further said that he had to sell his car for survival and had to leave his rented house and move in with his cousin in Lokhandwala.

