Rajesh Kumar Expresses His Disapproval Over Pakistan's 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Remake

Rajesh Kumar, who was seen playing the iconic character of Rosesh Sarabhai in the hit comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has expressed his not-so-positive feelings towards the unofficial Pakistani remake of the same. As per a report online, while talking about what appears to be a frame-by-frame replica of the beloved Indian sitcom, the actor went on a little bit of a tirade.

While giving his two cents on the Pakistani version that is titled "Chana Jor Garam", Rajesh Kumar asserted that Pakistan's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has completely missed the point of the original show. The actor even went on to add that the makers have been gravely unsuccessful in capturing the essence of the same.

What Rajesh Kumar had to say?

As per the same report by Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the WhatsApp forward that he received, which presumably featured a clip from Chana Jor Garam. As per the very same report, the actor couldn't believe that an actual unofficial frame-to-frame copy of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai existed somewhere across the border and divulged how it was a total copyright violation.

Not only did the original show went misunderstood, the actor who immortalised Rosesh Sarabhai even expressed that the makers of Pakistan's Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai have practically destroyed the essence of the show and have made a complete mockery out of it. In the concluding notes, Rajesh shared that the show was a complete disaster.

Another member of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast, Rupali Ganguly, as per a report in DNA, termed the remake as unsavoury and disreputable. These accusations have come after show's writer-director Ashish Kapadia, who was amongst the first ones to go on a tirade with regards to the show, shared his discontentment over it through a Facebook post that can be found below.

The Post:

About Season 3

As far as the much-talked-about Season 3 is concerned, Rajesh Kumar, as per a report bt Hindustan Times, expressed his hopes for the team to come together for the same soon. Kumar implied that it might not happen anytime soon as the rest of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast members, including him, are busy with their other commitments. While some are busy working on films, some have a hit show that's currently on air. Additionally, some key cast members, such as Sumeet Raghavan, have a show in the pipeline.

