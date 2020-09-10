Rajesh Kumar Aka Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s Rosesh Reveals He Is Now COVID-19 Negative

On August 22, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar was tested COVID-19 positive. Almost after 18 days, the actor has now announced that he has been tested negative. On September 9, Rajesh Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story saying he was finally COVID negative. Take a look at Rajesh Kumar's Instagram note.

'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's' Rajesh tests COVID negative

In this Instagram story, Rajesh Kumar mentioned that after keeping a positive attitude towards the pandemic, he has now finally tested COVID-19 negative. He also thanked his fans for keeping him and his family in their prayers. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Rajesh wrote, "A big thank you to everyone" with a heart emoji. Check out the IG story below.

Image Credits: Rajesh Kumar's Instagram Stories

Rajesh Kumar's health

Rajesh Kumar started showing coronavirus symptoms around August 20. He had common symptoms and did not even feel unwell until he started feeling sluggish. Later, he lost his sense of smelling and tasting. On August 22, Rajesh Kumar took his first test and it was positive. Since then the actor was in isolation under home quarantine. Even during this situation, the actor kept up with his daily activities of yoga and exercise, which he revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times. In Rajesh Kumar's family, he was the only one who tested positive for the virus. His wife Madhvi and two sons, Ayaan and Vyaan tested negative.

Rajesh Kumar's work

On the work front, Rajesh Kumar is known for his popular role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He played the character of Rosesh Sarabhai who was known for his whiny and irritating nature. Apart from this comedy serial, Rajesh Kumar is also popular for his appearances in other comedy series like Mrs and Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Neeli Chatri Waale, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and many more.

He was also recently working on a show Excuse Me Madam. This show will soon air on television. Rajesh Kumar was last seen in Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. It is a television science fiction sitcom series. The sitcom features actors like Satyajeet Dubey, Ashwin Mushran, Riya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey and many others.

