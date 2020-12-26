Rajesh Tailang Joins Cast Ensemble Of COVID-19 Based Film 'Andaman', Calls It 'inspiring'

Mirzapur 2's Rajesh Tailang recently joined the cast of an upcoming film, Andaman. Helmed by debutant director Smita Singh, Andaman cast will also feature Sanjay Mishra and Anand Raj. The latter has also written the film. Andaman is produced by 8 Pillars Motion Pictures. Talking about joining the Andaman team, Rajesh Tailang said, "I always look for a good team and then say yes to the film". He further added, "I opt and collaborate with the teams with optimism and zeal".

Recently, Rajesh Tailang also opened up about choosing the script of Andaman. He said, "As I knew the director Smita Singh and my co-actor Anand Raaj since years, I'm well aware of their enthusiasm and hard work in all terms, the way they channelise their talent is great that's the reason I chose the film".

He also added, "But even if I haven't known them, I would have worked with them after reading the script because the story is amazing and I think that everyone will like this film".

Rajesh Tailang's next is based on the current pandemic situation. It is an inspirational social drama around a quarantine centre made in an unprivileged village.

Talking about the film, he shared, "I think people should watch this film because as we are slowly and steadily breaking through this pandemic the film also revolves around the Covid-19 issues. It has covered a lot of different human being aspects". He also said, "It's overall inspiring, comedy, drama. Also, the film was shot amidst the pandemic so it has the constant endeavour and toil of the entire team to connect all the dots and make it happen".

Rajesh Tailang has earlier worked with Anand Raj. He seems to be a fan of his work. He also shared his working experience with the co-actor. Rajesh said, "Anand is a very electrifying and elating person. I like actors who are well driven in writing and acting both as they go deep inside the character". He further revealed that he connects with actors like Anand. The reason Rajesh connects with Anand is that the former also writes poems. They connect over their love for writing.

