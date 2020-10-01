Vikas Kalantri And Wife Priyanka Kalantri Test Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the television industry immensely. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor Priyanka Kalantri and her husband Vikas Kalantri were tested COVID-19 positive. Vikas Kalantri shared the news on Twitter. He said that the couple has been home quarantined until they are recovered from the virus.

TV couple Vikas Kalantri and his wife Priyanka test COVID-19 positive

On September 30, TV actor Vikas Kalantri took to his Twitter account to announce that he and his wife, Priyanka Kalantri were tested positive for COVID-19. Vikas wrote that he and Priyanka have had 'mild symptoms' and are staying home quarantined for their treatment from the virus. He added that the couple is taking maximum precautions and care. He urged everyone who came in contact with him and Priyanka to take necessary precautions and get themselves checked. Here's Vikas Kalantri's tweet.

My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions. 🙏🏻 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) September 30, 2020

Fans and celebrities took to Vikas' tweet to wish them a speedy recovery. Actor Rashami Desai wrote, "Get well soon" to the couple. TV anchor Nigel Dsouza tweeted asking Vikas Kalantri to take care of his health. He also added that he is sure that the couple will 'punch the virus' and get well soon. Actor Helly also wished them a speedy recovery. Many other fans seemed worried about the couple and said that they would pray for their family.

Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka 💞 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 30, 2020

Please take care Vikaas 🙏



I am sure you’ll will punch the virus 🦠 & recover soon — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) September 30, 2020

Get well super soon you guys ❤️❤️ Wishing a speedy recovery 🤗🤗🧿 — HELLY (@OfficialHelly7) September 30, 2020

Within a span of 7 months, many TV actors have been tested positive for COVID-19. Most recently, TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee were tested positive for COVID-19. They shared the news on their social media accounts that the couple has been home quarantined for their recovery.

Other than that, actors like Navina Bole and Shrenu Parikh from Ishqbaaz, Parth Samthaan from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors Rajesh Kumar and Satish Shah and Rajeshwari Sachdev from the show Shaadi Mubarak have also been tested COVID-19 positive. Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari, and many others were tested positive for the virus.

