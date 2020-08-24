Here's How Rajshree Thakur Took Inspiration From Neena Gupta For 'Shaadi Mubarak'

After a five-year-long hiatus from the acting industry, the Saath Phere fame Rajshree Thakur is all set to make her come back in Star Plus’s latest show Shaadi Mubarak. The show is going to premiere today on August 24, 2020. Talking about the television show, actor Rajshree Thakur revealed that she took inspiration from Bollywood actor Neena Gupta, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Rajshree Thakur takes inspiration from Neena Gupta

As suggested by the media outlet, Rajshree Thakur was inspired by Neena Gupta’s stint in the comedy flick Badhaai Ho. The actor reportedly admires Neena and revealed that when she was approached for essaying Preeti on screen, she drew her encouragement from Neena’s character Priyamvada aka Babli. Praising the Badhaai Ho actor, Rajshree said the way she brought the ‘nuance of a middle-aged’ mother onscreen was ‘absolutely commendable’.

According to the Kasamh Se actor, Neena aptly captivated all the aspect of her role, starting from ‘vulnerabilities’ and ‘strengths’. She added that her delivery onscreen made her character look more ‘real and believable’.

While concluding, Rajshree revealed that she is extremely excited for the release of her new show. She also hopes that the viewers will be able to ‘connect with the varied emotions’ of her character. Along with it, she also wishes that audiences ‘pour love’ and ‘support’ her as begins a new journey by essaying Preeti Jindal in Shaadi Mubarak.

About Shaadi Mubarak

Bankrolled under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions, Shaadi Mubarak is a brand new drama television show. Apart from Rajshree Thakur, the series will feature Manav Gohil playing the lead role of Keertan Tibrewal aka KT. The plot of the show revolves around the life a mature couple who will team up with each other to open their own business firm as wedding planners.

The show will unveil how their marriage bureau ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ will spark love between the two. Along with it, the drama show will also trace Preeti’s journey from being a selfless mother to finding her own identity outside the four walls of her house. Shaadi Mubarak will hit the TV screens today at 7.30 pm.

