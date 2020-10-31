Rajshri Rani Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Her Beau And Former Co-star Gaurav Jain

Popular television actor Rajshri Rani has worked in various television shows in her career. Her most popular work includes the TV show Suhani Si Ek Ladki on Star Plus. She has also worked in CID and Savdhaan India among other television shows. Years after starting her journey in acting, she is all set to start her journey with her husband-to-be Gaurav Jain, who happens to be her former co-star. Here is more about their upcoming marriage.

Rajshri Rani all set to tie the knot with Gaurav Jain

Although Rajshri Rani's marriage to Gaurav has been kept a quiet affair, the actress spoke about it briefly to Telly Chakkar. She said, “We have been friends for long and our friendship serves as a strong foundation for our relationship. We have been through many ups and downs together and have stood by each other”. She further revealed that "the love angle" was not in the relationship until Gaurav proposed to her a few months ago. They were originally planning for a destination wedding, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to get married in Gaurav's hometown Gwalior.

It looks like Rajshri Rani eventually found the right person for her to be with, in Gaurav Jain. The actress took to her Instagram account and posted their picture with the caption, “FOREVER" he said... #gauraj”. Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Jain will now be taking their wedding vows on November 20. Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Jain had first met years ago on the sets of Suhani Si Ek Ladki. Quite different from their real-life relationship, the pair had played the roles of siblings in reel-life. Back in the day, none of their fans must have thought that the actors would one day be a couple and eventually get married!

Rajshri Rani was previously married to Vineet Pandey and they got hitched in 2008. But Rajshri Rani’s marriage with him didn’t work out. Both of them then filed a divorce in 2018, ten years after their marriage. Although the actress had kept her married life with Vineet a secret, this news could not be kept under wraps. The actress had last worked in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, and has been taking some time off from the TV screen now.

