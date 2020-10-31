'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Kokila Determined To Find Culprit

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya plot has helped the franchise gain popularity over the internet and has won itself a second season which has brought along its popular characters as well. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 October 30 episode carries the plot of the show forward. Here is everything you need to know about the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode.

'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 written update

Walking out of the room, Gopi sees that no one is outside. Sensing that opportunity, she starts to head out and thinks that Gehna could tell Kokila that Gopi went to the doctor. But before she can do that, Kokila shouts at Gopi and stops her; and Hema and Kanak reckon that the egg did its trick. Hearing the shout, everyone in the family gathers to see what happened. Kokila then demands Gopi to tell her that who had prepared the prasad, to which Gehna comes forward and admits that she did. Gopi then responds by saying that Gehna prepared it in her presence and since it takes some time to prepare, she then went out of the kitchen to finish other chores.

An angry Kokila then demands to know who entered the kitchen after that, to witch Kanak asks her to relax and have some water. Even after Jamna volunteers to make another prasad, Kokila makes up her mind to find out who mixed egg into the prasad. Kokila orders everyone to stand in a queue to interrogate everyone. Even on her family’s request to calm down, she does not listen and is determined to find out who did it. Gopi looks at the time and seeing that it is already eleven a.m., she knows she has to leave the house somehow or Gopi kaka would leave the ground before she can reach.

Sagar gets ‘trapped’ as Gopi anxiously looks to leave for the ground

On the wrestling ground, Gopi kaka exercises vigorously while being supervised by his guru. Upon being asked by guruji why he is tensed, Gopi kaka replies by saying that this was his last day at the gym as he was leaving. He then deflects the topic upon being asked the reason.

As Kokila checks and smells the hands of everyone, she finds a piece of the egg-shell in Sagar’s hand. Gehna sees the opportunity and quickly washes her hands and comes back. Sagar remembers when he held Gehna’s hand when she was about to drop the garbage bag and insists that she was the culprit. As the drama unfolds, Gopi desperately looks for an opportunity to leave the house and reach the ground. This episode is certainly thickening the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot.

