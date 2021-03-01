Rakhi Sawant's Mother Returns Home After Chemotherapy Session; Vikas Gupta Meets Her

Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant were recently seen together in a popular reality TV show and when the TV producer came to know about the latter's mother’s medical issues, he went to meet her. As Rakhi Sawant’s mother recently came back from her chemotherapy session, Vikas Gupta met her and shared a couple of their gleeful selfies on social media. Here’s what he posted on his Instagram handle.

Vikas Gupta's pics with Rakhi Sawant’s mother post her chemo

Vikas Gupta recently took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of some of the sweet moments he spent with Rakhi Sawant’s mother, Jaya, who went through her chemotherapy a while ago. In the pictures, Vikas Gupta can be seen taking a selfie with Rakhi Sawant’s mother and they both can be seen smiling cutely.

In the caption, he shared a beautiful note stating how a mother was a protective shield that God has given to every child before arriving on Earth and added that as long as she was with them, they will always feel strong and receive the power to overcome every hurdle as if she is within them and they are within her. He further added how when one feels that their mother might leave them, it makes them worry like hell. He then mentioned Rakhi Sawant and stated how he was so proud of her because despite knowing about her mother’s illness, she continued to entertain people and worked hard so that she could earn and justify the money she got from her last reality show and using it for her mother’s treatment. Vikas Gupta further stated how he will pray for Rakhi Sawant’s mother and will hope that her operation would be successful. He then mentioned how he had so much fun being with her mother and added how her hairstyle was super cool. He also stated how even she would think the same after she met him and mentioned how he was there with her and she knows it.

The fans were all left in awe when they saw these photos on Vikas Gupta’s Instagram and commented on how his post was filled with so much love and true emotions. Many others also sent best wishes to Rakhi Sawant’s mother and added how these photos depicted unconditional love. Rest others dropped in numerous heart symbols in the comment section to show their love for him and his noble deed. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Vikas Gupta’s Instagram.

Image Source- Rakhi Sawant & Vikas Gupta's Instagram

