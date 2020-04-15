Maisie Williams' Throwback Photos From Sets Of 'Game Of Thrones' Will Make You Nostalgic

Hollywood actor Maisie Williams best known for essaying the role of Arya Stark on the popular show Game of Thrones celebrates her birthday today. The actor gained immense popularity due to the show and even won numerous awards for her performance in the series. The first season of Game of Thrones’ premiered in 2011 and it ran till 2019.

Maisie Williams was just 12-years-old when she bagged the role of Arya Stark on the popular series. There are many adorable throwback pictures of Maisie Williams from the set of Game of Thrones that have gone viral. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of her most adorable throwback pictures from the set of Game of Thrones.

Maisie Williams’ photos

In the above picture, Maisie Williams is seen posing along with the Game of Thrones’ official figurines. In the first picture, she holds the figurine of Arya Stark, while in the second picture she holds the figurine of Arya and The Hound. Maisie Williams is seen smiling brightly at the camera as she poses for the lens.

The BTS picture features Maisie Williams posing alongside Issac Wright, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and Alfie Allen. The picture was clicked while filming the first season of Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams looks adorable as she makes a sweet face at the camera, while the others follow.

Maisie Williams is seen teasing the camera, while a young Issac Wright makes a funny face. The picture was taken while shooting for the first season of Game of Thrones. The cast shot in the windy and chilly climate. It can be seen that the crew members are helping Issac with his costume while he makes the funny face.

How cute are little #Maisie and little #Sophie! Miss seeing these two in #GoT! pic.twitter.com/UMyxgsrIRz — Posting IG stories (@IgPosting) April 15, 2020

The above picture is taken while shooting the first season of Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams is seen standing alongside her on-screen sister and her off-screen best friend Sophie Turner. Maisie Williams in an interview had revealed that Sophie is her best friend, while Sophie had stated that she has the most fun on the set when Maisie is around.

In this picture, Maisie Williams is seen cradling the prop of the head. Fans of the show stated that the head is that of a character named Beric Dondarrion from the show. Maisie Williams smiles at the camera as she holds the fake head.

