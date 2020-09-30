Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ram Kapoor And Gautami Kapoor’s 'way Back When' Pic Screams Love

Ram Kapoor recently took all his fans on a trip down the memory lane as he shared a beautiful throwback picture with his wife Gautami Kapoor on social media. The lovely picture was presumably from their wedding day. The die-fans of the couple also were all hearts for the post.

Ram Kapoor shares a throwback post along with wife Gautami Kapoor

Talking about the picture, Ram can be seen looking dapper in a formal black suit along with a red tie. He can be seen sporting his infectious smile in the picture. On the other hand, Gautami looks every bit the pretty bride as she dons a red embroidered saree with a blouse of the matching colour. She can be seen pairing it up with statement earrings and a necklace.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor has also opted for a Bindi and a Maangtika in the picture. She has also opted for a lovely braided hairdo in the front to accentuate her sleek hair. The throwback picture of the pair screams of love and togetherness. The actor captioned the same stating, 'Way back when.'

Their fans too reacted to the post along with several red heart emojis. One of the fans also called them her 'favorite couple.' Take a look at the post shared by the Bade Ache Lagte Hai actor along with the reaction of the fans to the same.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor appeared together in Ghar Ek Mandir

Ram and Gautami were seen together on the show, Ghar Ek Mandir which aired from the year 2000 and 2002. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and soon tied the knot. The couple is parents to their children, Aks and Sia. Gautami further went on to star in shows like Parvarish, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi wherein she replaced Smriti Irani with the titular role of Tulsi and in the show, Lipstick.

On the other hand, Ram was seen in shows like Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaanein, Kasam Se and Bade Ache Lagte Hai opposite Sakshi Tanwar. The actor has also been seen in Bollywood movies like Humshakals, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Karthik Calling Karthik and Baar Baar Dekho.

