Dog Interrupting Weatherman's Live 'work From Home' Reporting Leaves Netizens In Awe

As coronavirus pandemic has forced people to work from home, a wholesome video of a pet dog interrupting a news reporter has taken the internet by storm.

As the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has led to several people working from home, a wholesome video of a pet dog interrupting a news reporter has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, one can see the weatherman’s pet dog interrupting the report in the most adorable manner. 

The meteorologist of an international media outlet, Paul Dellegatto was filming the segment when his golden retriever, Brody, knocked on his computer and jumped onto his lap. The cute dog also scampered off to find the cameraman and jumps right in front of the camera. Dellegatto in the video can also be heard playfully scolding the pooch after he interrupts his weather forecast report. 

'This is amazing'

In the Twitter video, the dog can also be seen adorably yawning in front of the camera. Since shared, the video has been viewed more than four million times. With thousands of comments, the video has also managed to garner around two lakh likes. While several internet users were amused to see the video, others were heart warmed to notice that Dellegatto had a framed photo of his dog right behind where he was sitting.

Here are some of the trending comments,

