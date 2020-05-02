Dog Interrupting Weatherman's Live 'work From Home' Reporting Leaves Netizens In Awe

As the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has led to several people working from home, a wholesome video of a pet dog interrupting a news reporter has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, one can see the weatherman’s pet dog interrupting the report in the most adorable manner.

The meteorologist of an international media outlet, Paul Dellegatto was filming the segment when his golden retriever, Brody, knocked on his computer and jumped onto his lap. The cute dog also scampered off to find the cameraman and jumps right in front of the camera. Dellegatto in the video can also be heard playfully scolding the pooch after he interrupts his weather forecast report.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

'This is amazing'

In the Twitter video, the dog can also be seen adorably yawning in front of the camera. Since shared, the video has been viewed more than four million times. With thousands of comments, the video has also managed to garner around two lakh likes. While several internet users were amused to see the video, others were heart warmed to notice that Dellegatto had a framed photo of his dog right behind where he was sitting.

Here are some of the trending comments,

Best twitter content today!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 30, 2020

Why have we been doing news any other way? What idiocy made us build sterile studios? I want to see everyone in their pajamas with their pets and a glass of wine telling me how stupid everything is. — Neffrophelicat (@BryanNeff) April 30, 2020

I love the framed photo of his dog on the desk. — jules🐝 (@nunajules) April 30, 2020

Best part is the framed pic in prominent view! 😆 pic.twitter.com/SLU3k7u07b — Sherri ✍🏻 (@Sherribells1771) April 30, 2020

This is amazing! I can't decide if my favorite part is Brody's super close up shot, or the framed pic of him, portrait-style, on his dad's desk ❤️❤️ — BeeGeeCee (@smurfmonster) April 30, 2020

I would so follow his weather forecasts just to see the dog😻 — Dianne Gibson (@IGAM01) April 30, 2020

