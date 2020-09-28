Remember 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Ruhi Bhalla? Take A Look At How She Looks Now

Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhi Bhalla, essayed by Ruhanika Dhawan, was recently spotted in Mumbai with her mother. The short video showcased Ruhanika Dhawan in conversation with someone from the paparazzi. The child actor was seen sporting a face mask as well. Take a look at the video and read more about Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhi Bhalla.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhi Bhalla spotted in Mumbai

In the short video, fans can spot the actor walking towards the camera with a face mask. She then removes her face mask and chats with the paparazzi. Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhi Bhalla is seen sporting an olive coloured shorts and a denim jacket. Even her mother says 'Hi' to the camera. The post was captioned - 'Sweet #ruhanikadhawan with her mom today in the suburbs'(sic).

Many fans commented on the post. Most fans thought the actor looked very 'cute'. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani's Instagram

Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhi Bhalla, essayed by Ruhanika Dhawan, is very active on her Instagram. She keeps uploading fun pictures of herself. In one of her last posts, fans could spot the actor in a purple shirt. The post was captioned - 'There is a star high up for every girl, waiting for you to lift up your head.' (sic). Take a look:

Ruhanika Dhawan also recently celebrated her birthday. The star turned 13 years old and uploaded many posts. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look at one of her videos:

Ruhanika Dhawan's career

Ruhanika Dhawan was first seen in the show Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein as Aashi. After that, she was seen in Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Ruhi Kumar Bhalla and Pihu Bhalla. The show ran from 2013–2019. Created by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, Ye Hai Mohabbatein starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead. The show brought her much fame.

She was also seen in the film Ghayal: Once Again in 2016 as Ananya Bansal. This was the last project she was seen in. The film was an action flick written and directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Dharmendra.

Promo Pic Credit: Ruhanika Dhawan's Instagram

