'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhlia Recalls Spotting Big Snake While Shooting Under Tree

Recently, Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia shared a post on her social media handle. The photo shared on the Instagram wall is a collage of two shots of Ramayan. In the caption, Dipika Chikhlia shared an interesting trivia and revealed that she, along with Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri, shot a sequence underneath a tree while a big fat snake was hanging on it.

Interestingly, the caption of the 55-year-old actor's post read, "There is a story behind this scene ....so I shared ...we were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on...the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt".

She further added, "he asked all the technicians also to clear the field ..sagar Saab was also wondering what happened ...and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life [with a laughing emoticon] sooo many memories". The post garnered more than 24k likes within a few hours and still counting.

Take a look below:

Well, the sets of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan were established in the interiors of Umbergaon, a city in Gujarat. A few weeks back, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman also revealed that he saw an 8-feet long Cobra during the shoot. During his chat with a leading entertainment portal, Sunil Lahri mentioned that Lakshman is an avatar of Shehnaag while revealing there was an 8-foot long snake in his washroom. Elaborating the incident, he said that he saw something shiny on the top. And, since the studio was an old one, it had a few logs on top of it. So the 59-year-old actor called a worker and asked him to check what it is. Later, the worker informed him that it was a snake.

Talking about Dipika Chikhlia, she has worked on several TV shows. The audience and millennials praised her performance as Sita during the recent re-run of Ramayan. Apart from this, she was also seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's previous release, Bala. She played the character of Yami Gautam's mother in the film.

