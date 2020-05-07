Ramayan's 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia Expresses Her Wish To Be Honoured With Padma Award

The popular series of the 80s', Ramayan, has bagged immense love from the audience following its re-run on DD National. Since then, the lead actors, Arun Govil who played Ram, Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita and Sunil Lahri who played Lakshaman, have been receiving endless love. In a recent interview, actor Dipika Chikhlia reminisced the shooting days and opened up about the remuneration the artists received from Ramayan. Dipika, however, has one request.

The lead actors in various interviews have revealed many facts and learnings they picked during the shoot. Recently, actor Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita also reminisced the shooting days and opened up about the remuneration the artists received from Ramayan. In addition, she also expressed her wish while requesting PM Narendra Modi to honour the team of Ramayan with the Padma Award.

Dipika Chikhlia's wish

Interestingly, Dipika Chikhlia in an interview with a leading news portal, requested PM Narendra Modi to honour the team of Ramayan with the Padma Award. She further said that if the government believes that Ramayan's team has contributed to culture and literature, it should honour them with Padma Awards. Adding further, the 55-year-old actor said that this team had neither received any respect nor royalty.

Regarding the remuneration received from Ramayan, Dipika Chikhlia said that after knowing that the audience has started assuming the artists as God, they never worked for money. Dipika also revealed that she did not bag any National, State or Padma Awards. The report quoted her saying that her fee was so low that she felt ashamed revealing I then and she is still ashamed to reveal it. During the conversation, Dipika also revealed that even her husband doesn’t know how much fees she used to get for Ramayan.

Talking about the show, Ramanand Sagar's show has done exceptionally well. The serial started re-running on DD National after the Indian government announced the nationwide lockdown for the safety of the citizens.

Recently, the serial completed its re-run on DD National. But on public demand, another leading entertainment channel, Star Plus, started re-broadcasting it. The serial has also set a world record and became the most-watched serial in the world.

