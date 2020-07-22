'Ramayana Vasi' Shatrughan Sinha 'won't Politicise Ram Mandir'; Then Echoes Sharad Pawar

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi that would it be wise to "divert/spend so much and concentrate" on the Ram Mandir amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The rebel BJP leader also said that the government needs to "think and talk" if it's the right time to go for "campaigning, spend money and energy" for elections, especially in Bihar.

'Would it be wise to spend so much on Ram Mandir?'

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that whether "we admit it or not" the Corona pandemic is almost at its peak adding, this pandemic surge is according to the best of experts, doctors & President IMA.

The veteran actor turned politician said that since he himself, is a "Ramayana Vasi", he would not dare say anything against the construction of the Ram Temple since the nation has prayed for it. But he added that some may say it's like "eyewash to divert the attention from the hardcore realities of life, especially at this juncture.

He said that from Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi darshan to Tirupati and all the best shrines and temples are reworking and reconsidering on the whole issue in the wake of this corona pandemic and its impact in the national interest.

'Elections, campaigning etc could be put on hold'

"We need to now focus our energy entirely on the pandemic and all the rest like elections, campaigning etc could be put on hold, till such time as things smoothen out and people are more comfortable to participate and appreciate without any fear and could venture out to exercise their voting rights," the former MP advised the government in a series of tweets.

"Heavens won't fall if we postponed the whole thing and focused on the grim realities of life with remedial measures. In the meantime, it has been announced that Amarnath Yatra has been cancelled this year. Jai Shree Ram! Jai Hind!," Sinha added. The leader also tagged around two dozen politicians along with PM Modi in his tweets.

Sinha joins the list of politicians like NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh who have questioned the governments move to start the construction of the Ram Temple next month.

