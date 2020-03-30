All Is Not Well Between Vikas Gupta And Shehnaaz Gill? Here's The Truth

The cold war between Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and ex-contestant Vikas Gupta was made evident by the diva when recently, Shehnaaz Gill unfollowed Vikas Gupta on Instagram which made headlines. In the beginning, the equation between the duo was very good, however, it now seems to have changed drastically as Vikas Gupta has made clear that he will not meet Shehnaaz Gill in the future. Taking to Instagram, Vikas Gupta shared a cute picture of him with Shehnaaz. The producer wrote alongside that this is the last good picture he had of them. Vikas Gupta also announced that everything is good between him and Shehnaaz Gill. However, he has no plans to meet her in the near future.

Vikas Gupta also congratulated Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill for breaking records with their new music video Bhula Dunga. He also praised the song. Have a look at the post shared by Vikas Gupta here:

During Bigg Boss 13, Vikas Gupta was always seen rooting for the diva. Like many #SidNaaz fans, he was one who wanted Shehnaaz Gill to win the show. There were several times when he took to social media to express his love toward Shehnaaz Gill. However, things changed when the diva signed up for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

In one of the episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Vikas Gupta was seen accusing Shehnaaz of not giving her 100%. The producer also said how Shehnaaz is not giving space to the contestants of Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. In the end, fans saw Shehnaaz Gill walking out of the show confessing her love for Sidharth Shukla.

