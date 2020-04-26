No government gave me any award; didn't get commercial films after 'Ramayan': Arun Govil

One often sees artists achieving success in the initial phases of their careers, but failing to sustain it for a long time. The same had happened with Arun Govil, who is back in the news for the re-run of Ramayan. The actor, who played the role of Lord Ram in the show in the ‘80s and ‘90s, was not able to replicate the same success in the films and serials he did after the Ramanand Sagar directorial.

Arun Govil recently shared his take on this phase during an interaction on Twitter. The veteran wrote that he stopped receiving commercial films after his role as Ram. He felt that everything has its positives and negatives and added that he couldn’t have received the same response with any film what he got with Ramayan.

Govil also said that he was content with what the Almighty had given him by associating his name with Lord Ram, and being a human was enough for him.

Here's the post

One of the other questions asked to him during the interaction was about not receving any award for the show despite receiving appreciation for it around the world. Govil replied that neither the central government nor any state government had felicitated him with any honour. He added that neither his home state Uttar Pradesh nor Maharashtra, having lived in Mumbai for 50 years, gave him any award.

Govil also wrote that his popularity has been tremendous ever since the re-run of the show. The actor shared that there are more people calling him as ‘God’ than during that era, due to more people tuning in to the show now.

Ramayan, meanwhile, is the most-watched TV show in India by a big margin, as per the latest BARC ratings. The show and Mahabharat has helped Doordarshan in becoming the most-watched channel. Ramayan airs on Doordarshan at 9 am and 9 pm everyday.

