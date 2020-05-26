Ramayan's Popularity Forced A Train Make Unscheduled Stop Every Sunday; Here's Why

Ramayan's re-run on DD National has broken several records ever since Prasarbharti decided to re-air it. The nationwide lockdown was one reason for the show's huge success. The show has gone on to become one of the world's most-watched shows after garnering a viewership of a whopping 7.7 crores. But the Ramayan first aired between 1987 and 1988, on DD National. This Ramayan is created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar has a unique fan following and practically each and every person across the country used to leave everything and indulge in watching the show. Recently, a unique story from the first airing has surfaced. Take a look at it here to know more about it.

When the train would take an unscheduled halt to watch Ramayan

Nowadays everyone uses OTT platforms, but back in the day, the entire country would come to a standstill when Ramayan aired on every Sunday. There is one such interesting story from back the day when the show used to air on TV. In a recent statement to media, it was reported that a train would make an unscheduled halt at Rampur so that people could watch Ramayan together.

The report added that the Ramayan had a very loyal audience and the fans would watch each and every episode. It was also mentioned in the book An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar: From Barsaat to Ramayan that people would postpone important events and also reschedule their meetings so that they wouldn't miss the show. The book also expressed that no one missed a single episode of Ramayan.

The book also has an incident about a passenger train that travelled from Patna to Delhi every Sunday. It said that the train used to take an unscheduled halt at a Rampur railway station. Apart from this the book also added that the entire staff along with the passengers would watch Ramayan. Only after the show got over then the train used to resume its journey. Apart from this, the book also spoke about how people would go berserk if there was a power outage at the time when Ramayan was telecast.

