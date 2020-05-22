Uttar Ramayan Written Update May 21: Jambvandh Releases Lord Hanuman's Hidden Powers

Uttar Ramayan revolves around the story written in the Uttar Khand of Ramayana. It focuses on the adventures of Lord Rama' sons, Luv and Kush, and depicts how they stood tall by their mother Sita when she was going through a tough time. It features Arun Govil as Ram, Swapnil Joshi as Kush, and Mayuresh Kshetramade as Luv. Read on to know what happens in the May 21, 2020 episode of the show's prelude:

Uttar Ramayana written update for May 21, 2020

In the prelude of Uttar Ramayana, viewers see that Lord Rama and Sugriv have finally defeated Bali. Sugriv now has control over his entire Vanar Sena. For days, it rained on Rishyamukh mountain and when the rain stopped, Sugriv sent his forces in all the directions to search for Sita. They searched for days but there was no sign of Sita.

A search team consisting of Jambvandh and Hanuman one day came across a cave, which they enter without a second thought as they are looking for water to drink. They get lost in the cave and after a lot of walking, they finally come out of it from the other end. They were searching for Goddess Sita on the Southen side. This is when they come across Sampathi, who is Jatayu's brother. Jatayu had died in a battle with Ravana. Jambvandh tells Sampathi about the death of Jatayu, and how he died trying to save Sita. Sampathi breaks in tears saying that he should have fought with Ravana when he had a chance.

The vulture Sampathi then tells the search party about where to find Ravana and points them towards Lanka. Angad said that they will need a lot of ships to go to Lanka and defeat Ravana. He then talks about how he had revolved around the globe 21 times in his youth but now he is old. He then tells Hanuman that he has a lot of divine strength which is sealed with mantras and it is time to unleash them in order to save Sita. Hanuman then chants a mantra along with the bear Jambvandh and he starts to glow.

