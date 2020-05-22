Ramayan Written Update May 21: Pakshi Rajdev Details His Meeting With Ram

Ramayan is one of the most popular mythological shows. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it is being re-aired. Arun Govil play the role of Shri Rama; Deepika Chikhalia portrays Sita; Sunil Lahri plays Lakshman; and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Take a look at Ramayan written update for May 21, 2020:

Ramayan written update May 21, 2020

Valmiki prayed to goddess Saraswati and seeks her blessings. When his disciples left, Valmiki sat down to begin writing. He relaxes by closing his eyes and meditates before writing Ramayan. As he began with his work, Kakbhushundi, who is Lord Rama’s devotee, blessed him.

Pakshi Rajdev stayed with Kakbhushundi and described his childhood by telling how he used to go to Ayodhya as a black crow and consume Ram’s leftover and play with the god. Pakshi Rajdev remembered one day a Dasi got a chapatti for Ram, who began playing with him. But when the black crow snatched the food away from Ram, he started crying badly. It made him wonder if that child was a god.

Kakbhushundi flew away with the roti and little Ram follows him everywhere in the sky. It scared the black crow, who bowed down in front of him and begged for forgiveness. Suddenly, God Vishnu appeared in front of Kakbhushundi and gifted him life equal to a thousand lives and provided him with the ability to choose any physical form. For the latter’s great devotion, Lord Rama blessed him with a limitless vision as well.

Pakshi Rajdev got impressed with Kakbhushundi’s story. The latter told him that he could see Ram in Ayodhya, while his mothers were with Rishivar. Kaushalya becomes concerned about Ayodhya as he always thinks about his son there. Rishicar disclosed that Sita is pregnant and will give birth to two mettlesome kids. Kaushalya’s worries fade away and he thinks that they can leave for the Himalayas without any concern

Later on, Ram revealed about his mother’s blessings for Sita’s pregnancy. Sita gave a coy smile, whom ram advises to take care of herself and follow his every order. Meanwhile, a guard arrived and informed the couple that Gurudev has come. Gurudev told Ram that Maha Dharm Acharya is arriving for which the latter starts preparing for arrangements for his stay. Gurudev told Ram that they want Sita to know about the religion when the children are not born yet.

After some time, Laxman, Ram, Bharat, Shatrughan, Sita, Urmila, and Mandavi sat for lunch. When Ram asked Sita why did not she cook, she said that Urmila did not get a chance to cook for Laxman for fourteen years. Later on, a guard arrived and called Ram as his Guptcharya wants to meet him. Mandavi asked Bharat to accompany him, to which he refused as no one is allowed to attend his meeting.

After he met with Guptcharya, Ram sat back on his throne. He assured everyone that he will distribute money to the needy people rather than asking from them. Someone also informed that a woman’s family threw her out of the house. An infuriated Ram then ordered to find her.

