'Ramayan' Written Update May 22: Rama, Sita And Lakshmana Visits Hermitage Of Rishi Atri

Ramayan is one of the most famous mythological shows. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it is being re-aired. Arun Govil plays the role of Shri Rama, Deepika Chikhalia portrays Sita, Sunil Lahri plays Lakshman, and Dara Singh is Hanuman. Take a look at the Ramayan written update for May 22, 2020.

Ramayan written update May 22, 2020

In the latest episode of Ramayan, Queen Kaushalya tells Sita's mother Sunaina that she has embraced her daughters-in-law equally like her children. On the other hand, Sunaina knows that Kaushalya will never differentiate between her son and the daughter-in-law, and hence she hails Kaushalya for her greatness. Later, as the Queens continue to share their immeasurable grief, Kaushalya heaps praise on Sita and applaud her for setting a great example. Also, Sunaina urges her daughters Urmila, Mandavi, and Shrutakeerti to take care of the household things and give respect to the elders and especially Queen Kaikeyi in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Shri Rama, along with Sita and Lakshmana, visits the hermitage of Rishi Atri. At the ashram, he takes the blessings of Devi Anasuya. Later, Shri Rama respects Devi Anasuya as Maha Sati. He also narrates how her determination and devotion brought a tributary (Mandakini) of river Ganga to Chitrakoot to Sita and Lakshaman. Later, Devi Anasuya also praises Sita for standing by her husband in every situation. Sita, on the other hand, thanks Devi Anasuya for inspiring her and humbly accepts the jewellery presented to her by Devi Anasuya.

In the meantime, Rishi Atri tells Shri Rama to visit Sage Sharbhang, who has been awaiting for his arrival for a long time. Rishi Atri also cautions him about a demon named Viragh, who has caused havoc at many places. Hence, Shri Rama decides to eliminate demons and save the Earth from them. Subsequently, Rama, Sita and Lakshmana head to Sage Sharbhang's ashram, and they come across Viragh.

Demon Viragh grabs Sita in his fist and misbehaves with her. Later, to punish him, Rama and Lakshmana aim their arrows to defeat him. And, after eliminating the demon, they head to the ashram of Sharbhang Muni. But, on their way to ashram, they see Indra Dev visiting the hermitage to meet the sage. Indra Dev urges Sharbhang Rishi to visit the Brahmalok, but the latter refuses to go without greeting Lord Rama. Hence, Indra Dev obliges and leaves for the Brahmalok, to let Sharbhang Rishi fulfil his last wish.

Eventually, Rama meets Sharbhang Muni to take his blessings. Pleased by Rama's gesture, the Rishi wishes to share his knowledge and powers with him, but Shri Ram humbly declines the offer by saying that he will not make use of someone else's hard-earned powers. Shri Ram also says that he would like to work hard to earn them. Rama's reply overwhelms the old sage, who leaves his mortal body to begin a new journey in the Brahmalok.

The scene shifts to Ayodhya, where Mandavi calms Urmila, who misses Lakshmana. The scene again shifts to woods, and it describes Rama, Sita and Lakshmana proceeding in the woods. Meanwhile, they come across a few saints, who appeal to him to save them from the clutches of the demons. After learning about their situation, Shri Rama promises to relieve them from the demons and restore peace.

Soon, ten years pass and Rama, Lakshmana and Sita recall the lessons they learnt from the great saints they came across during their long journey. Later, they visit another sage's ashram and request him to take them to Sage Agasthya's hermitage. However, before meeting the great sage, Rama tells Sita and Lakshmana about the greatness of the hermit and the episode ends here.

