After Success Of 'Ramayan', Gurmeet & Debina's 2008 Show From Same Makers To Return; Read

Ramayan took the best opening TRPs in close to five years when it premiered on TV on March 28. The iconic show from the ‘80s and ‘90s is gripping viewers since then, and is the most-watched serial on TV at the moment, miles ahead of the rest of the shows, as per latest TRP reports from BARC. Now, another Ramayan show is set to keep viewers hooked amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

READ: Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Talk About Their 2008 'Ramayan' Amidst 1978's Re-runs

As the Ramanand Sagar show is currently underway, a newer version of the mythological text, directed by the late director’s son Anand Sagar is set to return on TV. This Ramayan featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee is returning on the small screen from Sunday.

The news was announced by Gurmeet himself on social media, along with a promo of the show. The Khamoshiyan actor wrote that the epic will take an ‘auspicious start’ from Sunday. He termed it as a ‘tale of promises and ideologies’

READ: Arun Govil Answers If 'Ram Rajya' Can Be Envisaged As Ram Mandir Comes Closer To Reality

Here’s the post

From the same makers #ramanandsagar sagar arts Coming to your home from tomorrow. #ramayan details below #JaiShreeRam @imdebina

・@DangalTV

The epic which everyone is waiting for will make an auspicious start from tomorrow. Watch Ramayana, a tale of promises and ideologies.. pic.twitter.com/0c8J9kcqx0 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 25, 2020

READ: Ramayan's 'Sita' Posts Pic With Ramanand Sagar, Netizens Notice the 'photobombers'

Ramayan, also backed by Sagar Arts like the original, had aired in 2008-09 on Imagine TV. The interesting bit is that Gurmeet and Debina, who both shot to fame with the role of Ram and Sita at that time, also got married in real life. However, it was not on the sets that love had blossomed between the two as they reportedly had a ‘secret wedding’ two years before they had played the iconic roles.

Ramayan will now air on Dangal TV at 7.30 pm everyday.

, starting 26th April 2020 every evening at 7:30pm only in Dangal TV. @DangalTV .

You can watch Dangal TV channel :

DD Free Dish Channel No. - 27

Videocon D2H Channel No. -106

Dish Tv Channel No. -119

Airtel Digital TV Channel No. - 133

Tata Sky Channel No. - 177 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 25, 2020

READ: Sita From 'Ramayan' Aka Dipika Chikhlia's Marriage Was Attended By THIS Bollywood Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.