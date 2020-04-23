'Ramayan' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala's Appearances In Hit Films

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala is popular for her portrayal of Devi Sita in 1980s hit television series Ramayan, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar. Besides the mythological show, she has appeared in several films of different languages. It includes films from the Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, and Hindi industry. Read to know some of her hit films.

Dipika Chikhlia’s films

Indrajith

Directed by K.V. Raju, Indrajith is a Kannada film released in 1989. It stars Ambareesh and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala in the lead roles. The movie received great reviews from the audiences and became a blockbuster at the box office. It was Dipika’s debut Kannada film.

Ghar Ka Chiraag

Rajesh Khanna, Neelam Kothari, Chunky Pandey, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala stars in Ghar Ka Chiraag. Dipika was seen as Asha, Rajesh’s wife in the movie, for a lesser screen time. The film was a super-hit at the box office, reportedly the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in 1989.

Asha O Bhalobasha

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala made her debut in the Bengali industry with Asha O Bhalobasha in 1989. It features Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead role with Dipika. The movie also stars Utpal Dutta, Subhendu Chatterjee, and Anup Kumar with others. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

Khudai

Khudai stars Rajesh Khanna in the lead with Madhavi and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala both paired opposite him. The movie fared well at the box office with good reviews. The supporting star cast includes Gulshan Grover, Arun Bakshi, Avataar Gill, Asha Sharma and Anil Nagrath. It marks Dipika’s third and last film Rajesh.

Bala

The most recent appearance of Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala on the big-screen happened in the 2019 film, Bala. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautum in the lead roles. Dipika played Yami’s mother, Susheela Mishra in the movie. It was a hit at the box office and also received word of mouth publicity.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has again gained everyone’s attention as Ramayan is being aired again on Doordarshan. Her performance as Devi Sita received immense appreciation from the viewers. Ramayan has been topping the TRP reports by BARC and has garnered record-breaking viewership. The show recently aired its last episode.

