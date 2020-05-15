Ramayan: Gurmeet Choudhary recalls show helping Bollywood career, says 'forever grateful'

The re-run of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat to keep viewers involved amid the lockdown witnessed unexpected response. The former, in particular, kept viewers hooked and led to the show not just becoming the most-watched in India, but also around the world before its conclusion. The success also led to newer versions of the ‘80s and ‘90s serials being re-telecast.

One of them was Ramayan directed by Prem Sagar, the son of the earlier show’s director Ramanand Sagar. The serial had starred Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee. TV’s power couple had played the role of Ram and Sita in the 2008 serial, some years after tying the knot in real.

Gurmeet on impact on Ramayan

Gurmeet recently opened up on the impact that the serial had on his career in an interview with an entertainment portal. The actor stated that Ramayan was the main reason for his success as an actor. He also recalled how it helped him bag his debut in Bollywood. The actor had joined films with Bhatts’ Khamoshiyan. He shared how veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt's wife, Nilima Bhatt, had seen him on the show, helping him get cast for the movie. Gurmeet stated in the interview that if not for Ramayan, he would not have been able to reach this position and is ‘forever grateful’ to the show. Sharing how the show helped him gain visibility, the Hate Story 3 star also thanked the makers for the re-telecast of the show. He said that he is being showered with love and affection once again.

Before Gurmeet, the stars of the earlier Ramayan too had experienced a massive rise of popularity after the re-telecast of the show. Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, who played Ram, Sita and Lakshman have become household names again. Meanwhile, Gurmeet and Debina’s version airs on Dangal TV at 7.30pm.

